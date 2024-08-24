Police in Solingen arrest suspect at asylum seekers' home

TerrorismGermanyPolice in Solingen arrest suspect at asylum seekers' homeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismGermanyMonika Jones | Aaron Tilton in Solingen08/24/2024August 24, 2024Police have arrested a man during a raid on a refugee home in downtown Solingen. Earlier, the so-called "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for a mass stabbing at a festival in the North Rhine-Westphalian city. DW has the latest.https://p.dw.com/p/4jt6vAdvertisement