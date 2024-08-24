  1. Skip to content
Police in Solingen arrest suspect at asylum seekers' home

Monika Jones | Aaron Tilton in Solingen
August 24, 2024

Police have arrested a man during a raid on a refugee home in downtown Solingen. Earlier, the so-called "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for a mass stabbing at a festival in the North Rhine-Westphalian city. DW has the latest.

