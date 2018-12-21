Police in Hamburg arrest suspected teen 'IS' supporter

An 18-year-old German was arrested in Hamburg on charges of supporting the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, city police said on Sunday. The man was allegedly using social media to find recruits and promote violence against police officers.

After collecting enough evidence of suspicious online activities, prosecutors were able to secure a search warrant, allowing investigators to comb through his apartment in the Bramfeld area of the northern port city.

Authorities confirmed they had found further evidence at his apartment, but declined to comment on its exact contents.

It is believed that hundreds of people left Germany to fight with IS since the group emerged from the chaos of the Syrian Civil War to proclaim their "caliphate" in June 2014. Although IS territory has been reduced to a sliver of what it was in the group’s 2015 heyday, it still maintains a presence.

Germany and other European countries have redoubled their effortsto fight radicalization in recent years. They also have to deal with returning jihadis, who might bring with them new wives and children.

