Police give all clear after evacuating area around Dutch parliament

Police in the Netherlands allowed people back into the region surrounding the parliament building in The Hague on Thursday after it was evacuated over a bomb threat.
Police said no threat was found after an investigation.
Journalists on Twitter wrote that they had been told to leave the buildings, where they had been waiting for a news conference about the resumption of talks on forming a government following last week's national elections.