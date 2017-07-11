Police end operation at Ubisoft office in Montreal, media report hoax

A major police operation concluded in Montreal on Friday at the offices of video game company Ubisoft amid conflicting media reports that a possible hostage situation had taken place. Local media later reported that the 911 emergency call that prompted the operation was potentially a hoax.

"No threat was detected and there were no injuries," police said in a statement, adding that they were investigating the origin of the call.

Canadian broadcasters TVA and Radio-Canada and CBC News cited unnamed police sources saying the incident was a prank call from someone inside the building.

Officers had been sent to the location after a 911 emergency call, and no injuries have been reported.

"We are aware of the situation and we are working closely with Montreal authorities," Ubisoft spokeswoman Heather Steele said in an email to Reuters before the end of the incident.

Aerial footage taken by the Quebec French-news chain LCN showed people gathered on the rooftop terrace of the building, along with heavy objects left at the door to block it.

Meanwhile, a Ubisoft employee told CTV News station in Canada that employees at the office were instructed via a company memo to hide in an area that locks and to keep quiet.

Ubisoft employee Eric Pope tweeted later in the evening he is "thankful to hear everyone is safe."

Ubisoft has produced the games Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, among others.

This article has been updated to reflect that the police operation ended and an investigation into a possible hoax has begun.