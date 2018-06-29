Police discover 11 blindfolded dead bodies hanged in Delhi home

Eleven members of a family — four men and seven women — were found dead in a Delhi village home in "mysterious" circumstances, the police said Sunday.

The bodies, blindfolded and hands tied behind the back, were hanging from an iron grill in the courtyard.

"10 of the 11 family members were found hanging when we reached the house. The last, a 75-year-old female, was dead on the floor," a Delhi police official told AFP news agency.

"It is still too early (to know what happened). It is an ongoing investigation and we haven't ruled out anything," he added.

Police said there were no bullet marks on the bodies and no suicide note was found.

The family had been living in the house in Burari village in the northern part of the Indian capital for two decades, Hindustan Times newspaper reported. The house belonged to a local plywood and dairy shop owner.

Read more: Dozens of children die in India hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage

Possible gang war connection

Burari was the scene of a deadly gang war just two weeks ago.

On June 18, three people were killed and five were injured when two rival gangs opened fired at each other in the main Burari market.

Police are yet to establish any connection between the 11 deaths and the recent gang war, but said they were investigating all possibilities.

Read more: The thuggery of 'anti-Romeo' squads causes a stir in India

Watch video 02:42 Now live 02:42 mins. Share "Manual scavenging" in India Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2ps0D Deaths of sewage cleaners in Delhi spark outcry

shs/aw (AFP, Reuters, AP)