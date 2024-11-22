Police conduct controlled explosion near US Embassy, London

A loud bang was heard and the area around the US Embassy was cordoned off by police. Officers said they were responding to a report of a suspicious package near the River Thames.

Following a loud noise near the US Embassy in London and police cordoning off the area, officers have urged for public calm.

They said that the noise was a controlled explosion carried out by officers. "Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being," the Metropolitian Police wrote on social media site X.



Earlier, the police said they were investigating a suspicious package and had cordoned off a road "out of an abundance of caution."

The US Embassy is now located in the Nine Elms area near the River Thames, having moved from its central London location in Mayfair in 2018 for security reasons.

The embassy's purpose-built glass cube building is situated next to upscale apartment buildings in what was once an industrial area. The neighborhood also features Battersea Power Station, a 1930s-era landmark that has been transformed into a shopping and dining complex.

es/lo (AP, Reuters)