CrimeUnited Kingdom

Police conduct controlled explosion near US Embassy, London

November 22, 2024

A loud bang was heard and the area around the US Embassy was cordoned off by police.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nJC3
DW "Breaking" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Following a loud noise near the US Embassy in London and police cordoning off the area, officers have urged for public calm.

They said that the noise was a controlled explosion carried out by officers. "Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being," the Metropolitian Police wrote on social media site X.

The police said ealier they were investigating a suspect package, and had roped off a road "out of an abundance of caution."

More to follow...