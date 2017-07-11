Police bust swingers' party in Hamburg over coronavirus rules

Police in the northern German city of Hamburg busted a swingers' party at a private household in the neighborhood of Stellingen shortly before midnight Friday over coronavirus safety infractions.

Police say the host of the event had not drawn up a proper hygiene plan, noting that although all 68 guests in attendance were wearing masks when police were finally allowed entry into the penthouse apartment, they had clearly not observed social distancing rules, nor had the host taken proper contract tracing precautions.

Police broke up the party and sent cooperative guests home but not before recording their names and addresses. Guests now face fines of €150 ($180) each, the host, however, could be forced to pay several thousand.

Current coronavirus prevention measures in Hamburg require any private indoor gathering of 10 or more people to observe the same rules that large public gatherings do, namely compliance with mandatory mask and social distancing rules as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test.