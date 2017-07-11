Police arrest Washington man accused of killing homeless in New York, DC

A suspect was arrested by police in southeast Washington, DC, in the early morning hours Tuesday after a string of five shootings of people experiencing homelessness in Washington and New York in the past two weeks.

The suspect stands accused of murdering two men and wounding three others.

On Twitter, Washington police announced the arrest, writing, "Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch."

Who is the suspect accused of shooting homeless men?

The New York Times identified the suspect as Gerald B., a 30-year-old resident of Washington. The suspect's criminal record includes misdemeanors as well as felonies.

The paper reported he has a history of mental health problems. In 2019, he was temporarily committed to a psychiatric hospital in Washington, law enforcement said.

The arrest comes after an extensive manhunt for the alleged killer and a combined $70,000 reward for information from the police in New York and Washington and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

What did the mayors of New York and Washington say?

The arrest came following a joint appeal Monday at a press conference from the mayors of New York and Washington, Adams and Muriel Bowser, calling on members of the public with information about the "cold-blooded killer" to come forward.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said: "We promised that we'd bring this killer to justice." "We kept that promise," he said. "Thank you to all of our partners in law enforcement for their good work."

Bowser said: "We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers, and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population."

Both mayors urged those sleeping rough on the streets to seek shelter as the killer remains at large.

When did the shootings occur?

The shootings occurred between March 3 and March 12. Three of the five shootings occurred in Washington and two were in New York.

Police had released footage of the man stalking and attacking his victims. The suspect was a tall man with a beard and his head shaved who wore all black during his shooting spree.

In one video, the suspect wears surgical gloves and a balaclava to attack a homeless man in a sleeping bag who he kicks prior to opening fire.

Investigators linked the shootings Sunday when a Washington homicide police captain, who previously resided in New York City saw surveillance photos released by the New York police on social media on Saturday night. The New York suspect resembled a suspect being sought by his own police department.

Robert Contee, the DC police chief, credited the officer who made the connection between the suspects being sought in both cities.

"It could have been months" before a link was made, Contee said.

