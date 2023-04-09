  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
China-Taiwan crisis
Investigators comb the car park in Asperg for clues
The shooting at a gravel car park was said to have shocked the small town of AspergImage: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Police arrest man over deadly shooting near Stuttgart

Richard Connor
46 minutes ago

A man was arrested in southern Germany after a shooting that killed one 18-year-old and severely wounded another. Officers are probing a link to several other shooting incidents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pr32

A special task force arrested a man after a fatal shooting in the small town of Asperg, some 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) west of Stuttgart, police said on Sunday.

Investigators say they are looking into a connection between that crime and a spate of other shootings in the region.

What we know about the arrest

Officers took the man into custody at a residential building in Asperg.

However, police refused to say whether the man they had arrested was a suspect in the Asperg shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at a gravel car park in Asperg, the DPA news agency reported. The gunman shot two 18-year-old men, one of whom died with the other seriously injured.

Christian Eiberger, Asperg's mayor, said the town was in shock after the crime. "This is a new dimension of violence that I could not have imagined," he said.

Link to wider pattern?

Investigators have confirmed that they are looking at possible connections between that crime and other shootings in the region.

A special commission has been set up to solve the wider shooting incidents, with some 40 officers of the "Goethe" task force to be supported by state criminal police.

Police carried out preventative identity checks in downtown Stuttgart and in the city's Zuffenhausen district on the night leading into Sunday after several shooting incidents were reported in recent weeks.

Several hundred officers checked around 100 people and secured several prohibited or dangerous objects such as knuckledusters and folding knives, German broadcaster SWR reported.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The pope blesses worshippers from his "Popemobile"

Pope Francis prays for Russians to see 'light of Easter'

Religion2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

SocietyApril 8, 202304:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

A smartphone screen showing many images of pornographic content, blurred

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Society22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Crime5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

PoliticsApril 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

History8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage