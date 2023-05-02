  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Picture shows hands typing on the illuminated keyboard of a laptop
Europol said the multinational operation showed that police have the ability to identify and hold accountable those involved in illgeal activity, even on the dark webImage: Silas Stein/imago images
CrimeGlobal issues

Police arrest 288 in international 'dark web' drug sting

1 hour ago

Europol said thousands of dark web customers around the world could now face prosecution as a result of the sting. It targeted people using the secretive corner of the internet to buy and sell narcotics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qo42

A global police sting involving law enforcement agencies from nine countries has shut down a so-called dark web marketplace and led to the arrests of 288 suspects involved in the buying and selling of narcotics.

European Union law enforcement agency Europol announced on Tuesday that the illegal dark web trading site called "Monopoly Market" was seized along with around €50.8 million (roughly USD 53.4 million) in cash and cryptocurrencies, 850 kilos (almost 1,900 pounds) of narcotics and 117 firearms.

Thousands of buyers could face prosecution

Europol said that investigations to "identify additional individuals" believed to be operating on the dark web were ongoing, and that authorities had "gained access to the vendors' extensive buyer lists."

As a result of this "thousands of customers across the globe are now at risk of prosecution as well," Europol said in a statement.

Tha agency said that evidence originally secured in December 2021 by Germany laying bare the marketplace's "criminal infrastructure" was the basis for the investigations.

Last April, German and US authorities shut down the "Hydra" marketplace, considered to be the highest grossing dark web market with an estimated revenue of €1.23 billion.

International policing effort

The operation, codenamed "SpecTor," was conducted in coordination with Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland.

Arrests took place in the United States (153), the United Kingdom (55), Germany (52), the Netherlands (10), Austria (9), France (5), Switzerland (2), Poland (1) and Brazil (1).

A host of law enforcement agencies in Germany were involved in the multinational sting, including the national investigative police force (the BKA) and various police departments.

"This operation sends a strong message to criminals on the dark web: international law enforcement has the means and the ability to identify and hold you accountable for your illegal activities, even on the dark web," Europol's Executive Director Catherine De Bolle said.

kb/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges more effective air defense

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Human Rights7 hours ago02:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A still from Squid Game showing an uniformed guard with a face mask

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

CultureMay 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Workers dig at a burial site in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers find remains of German WWII soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers find remains of German WWII soldiers

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

King Charles III looks at a cake made for him in the shape of a crown, people smiling around him.

What is planned for King Charles III's coronation?

What is planned for King Charles III's coronation?

Culture6 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

A pedestrian walks by a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California

US: JPMorgan buys First Republic: what's the deal?

US: JPMorgan buys First Republic: what's the deal?

Business9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Crime21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage