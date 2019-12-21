 Police arrest 2 near Trump′s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort | News | DW | 31.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Police arrest 2 near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort

Florida police say they have detained two people who breached security checkpoints near the Mar-a-Lago resort belonging to US President Donald Trump, following a brief pursuit in which shots were fired.

Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump (Getty Images/J. Raedle)

Officers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) detained two people after a pursuit on Friday, after they had driven through a pair of security check points. 

"FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Lago, in the town of Palm Beach. The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle," a media alert from the PBSO issued at 11:40 a.m. local time (1640 UTC/GMT) said. "The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has now been located and two individuals are currently in custody." 

The statement made no mention of possible injuries and said that a press conference would follow as soon as possible. 

Mar-a-Lago, the luxury resort owned by President Donald Trump, has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.

President Trump was in the White House in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident, though he had plans to go to the resort this weekend. 

More to follow... 

msh/kp (AP, Reuters)

Related content

Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump

US: Trump leaves Washington chill for Christmas in Florida 21.12.2019

The president is en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, lamenting the fact that he could not have an immediate impeachment trial. He is expected to stay in Florida until the new year.

New York Monsey Angriff auf Ultraorthodoxe Juden

Hanukkah stabbing: Donald Trump condemns anti-Semitism 'scourge' 29.12.2019

US President Donald Trump has urged Americans to unite against the "evil scourge of anti-Semitism" after a man stabbed five people at a rabbi's house in New York during Hanukkah celebrations on Saturday.

Kombobild Barack Obama - Donald Trump

Opinion: Donald Trump is no accident 27.11.2019

The US president is often called a "populist," but Alexander Görlach writes Trump's election was a reaction to the populist who occupied the White House before him.

Advertisement