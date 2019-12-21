Police arrest 2 near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort

Officers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) detained two people after a pursuit on Friday, after they had driven through a pair of security check points.

"FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Lago, in the town of Palm Beach. The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle," a media alert from the PBSO issued at 11:40 a.m. local time (1640 UTC/GMT) said. "The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has now been located and two individuals are currently in custody."

The statement made no mention of possible injuries and said that a press conference would follow as soon as possible.

Mar-a-Lago, the luxury resort owned by President Donald Trump, has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.

President Trump was in the White House in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident, though he had plans to go to the resort this weekend.

More to follow...

msh/kp (AP, Reuters)