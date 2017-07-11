Poles rally to defend EU membership

Crowds gathered in major cities across Poland — including Warsaw, Krakow and Poznan — on Sunday to show support for the country's membership of the EU.

Critics of Poland's right-wing nationalist government staged the effort after a constitutional court ruling that said the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.

Why are Europhile Poles so concerned?

Pro-Brussels Poles have expressed concern that this week's court ruling could lead to an eventual "Polexit."

They fear the country might eventually be forced to choose whether to give up EU membership — or even face expulsion.

Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday declared several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.

The country's top opposition leader Donald Tusk called the protest in defense of Poland's continued membership of the 27-member bloc.

"We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us," Tusk, a former president of the European Council, tweeted ahead of the protests.

