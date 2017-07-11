Poles rally to defend EU membership

Crowds gathered in major cities across Poland — including Warsaw, Krakow and Poznan — on Sunday to show support for the country's membership of the EU.

Demonstrators gathered in Warsaw's Castle Square, waving Polish and EU flags, shouting "We stay" and "We are Europe!"

Protests also took place in the cities of Poznan, Szczecin and Krakow, among others.

The rallies come after a top court ruling that said the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws. Critics of Poland's right-wing nationalist government worry the ruling could trigger Poland's exit from the bloc.

DW correspondent Jack Parrock said protesters at the rally were sending a clear message that they want to stay in the EU, many told Parrock they worried their children would grow up outside of the EU.

"Back in 2003 when Poland signed the EU treaties to join the EU on this very square there were similar scenes, EU flags being flown, but back then there was jubilation, this time there is concern and the demand that the government turn its back on this suggestion and this campaign to try and keep the polish constitution above certain parts of EU law," Parrock said.

Why are Europhile Poles so concerned?

Poland's conservative ruling party PiS has been at odds with Brussels for six years, specially after a series of judicial reforms were passed, which led the European Commission to open several infringement proceedings against Warsaw.

Pro-Brussels Poles fear that this week's court ruling could mean the country might eventually be forced to choose whether to give up EU membership — or even face expulsion.

Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday declared several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.

The country's top opposition leader Donald Tusk called the protest in defense of Poland's continued membership of the 27-member bloc.

"We want an independent, law-abiding, democratic and fair Poland,'' Tusk told protesters in Warsaw.

"Poland's place is in Europe," he said. "We will win because we are the majority."

jcg/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)