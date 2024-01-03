Polar bears now have to eat berries

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesPolar bears now have to eat berriesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesAnne-Sophie Brändlin03/01/2024March 1, 2024Polar bears are now spending more time hunting on land, eating berries and carcasses. They're familiar territory — sea ice — is melting, forcing them to move away from hunting seals and other prey. It's having a negative impact on their body mass. https://p.dw.com/p/4d5KcAdvertisement