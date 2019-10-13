Poland's ruling PiS party wins most votes

Exit polls are indicating that Poland's conservative ruling party Law and Justice party (PiS) will win the most votes in the country's parliamentary elections.

An exit poll projected PiS would win Sunday's parliamentary election with 43.6% of the vote. The opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform (PO) party formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and some smaller liberal parties, came second with 27.4%, according to the Ipsos poll.

Other parties that seemed likely to surpass a 5% threshold to get into parliament are a left-wing alliance, which had 11.9% in the poll; the conservative agrarian Polish People's Party had 9.6%; and the far-right Confederation got 6.4%.

If confirmed, the result would mean that PiS can hope for an outright majority of 239 seats in the 460-seat lower house, the Sejm, Poland's main legislative body.

'We have a victory'

The leader of PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, declared victory while noting that the exit poll was not the final result.

"We have a victory: despite a powerful front, we managed to win," Kaczynski said.

Voting closed at 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC) but official results are not expected until early this week.

More than 30 million voters were choosing lawmakers in the Sejm and in the 100-seat Senate.

Opposition parties to form coalition

The main opposition forces — the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) and the Christian Democrat agrarian Polish People's Party (PSL) — are hoping that they can combine their support to beat PiS, allowing them to form a coalition government.

One of the common positions of the opposition parties is a pro-EU stance and a pledge to undo controversial broad institutional reforms introduced by PiS in the last four years, including to the judiciary, which put the country at loggerheads with the European Commission.

The PiS is the first party since the fall of communism to break with the austerity of previous governments, whose free-market policies took a waning communist economy and transformed it into one of Europe's most dynamic.

But many Poles were left out during that transformation, which caused inequalities and therefore discontentment.

The PiS has skillfully addressed those concerns with popular programs, including one that gives 500 zlotys (€116, $128) to families per month per child, alleviating off poverty for some and giving others more disposable income.

