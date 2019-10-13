Poland votes in parliamentary elections

People in Poland were voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday, with the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) expected to win the biggest share of the vote.

Voting is due to close at 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC) but official results are not expected until early this week.

More than 30 million voters were choosing lawmakers in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, the Sejm, and in the 100-seat Senate.

Opinion polls showed PiS as the clear leader ahead of the poll on Sunday with between 40-49% of the vote expected to go to the ruling party. This could potentially give PiS an outright majority in the lower house.

The main opposition forces — the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) and the Christian Democrat agrarian Polish People's Party (PSL) — are hoping that they can combine their support to beat PiS, allowing them to form a coalition government.

One of the common positions of the opposition parties is a pro-EU stance and a pledge to undo controversial broad institutional reforms introduced by PiS in the last four years, including to the judiciary, which put the country at loggerheads with the European Commission.

The PiS is the first party since the fall of communism to break with the austerity of previous governments, whose free-market policies took a waning communist economy and transformed it into one of Europe's most dynamic.

But many Poles were left out during that transformation, which caused inequalities and therefore discontentment.

The PiS has skillfully addressed those concerns with popular programs, including one that gives 500 zlotys (€116, $128) to families per month per child, alleviating off poverty for some and giving others more disposable income.

