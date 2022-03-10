Poland: Vaccinated and ostracized

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In a village in Poland, many people get vaccinated in secret. They're afraid of the aggressive anti-vaxxers.
South Korea registered a record daily death death toll as omicron cases surge. Meanwhile, Germany's cases are rising as restrictions are set to be lifted. DW has the latest
The coronavirus seven-day incidence rate in Germany has crossed 1,600 for the first time. Meanwhile, New Zealand is opening its doors to tourists after a long wait. Follow DW for the latest.
Only few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has tested positive amid a surge of infections in the nation. Japan will extend border rules to allow more people, especially students, into the country. DW has the latest.
