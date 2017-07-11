Poland steps up border security as migrants head from Belarus

Poland accused the Belarus government of preparing a "major provocation" by encouraging a large group of migrants to cross the Polish border on Monday.

"Belarus wants to cause a major incident, preferably with shots fired and casualties," Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told Polish public radio.

His statement comes as the country's Defense Ministry published a video of the migrant group nearing the Polish border town of Gmina Kuznica.

Poland has deployed additional border guards, police, and the military at its Belarus border.

Warsaw has repeatedly accused Minsk of encouraging and coordinating illegal border crossings into the EU member Poland. Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been enraged by EU sanctions, and Brussels believes he is trying to weaponize migrants against the bloc.

Responding to the news from Poland, authorities in Belarus said they were taking "necessary measures to ensure the continuous functioning of international transport channels." Belarus officials also blamed Poland for the migrants' foray.

"This desperate move is due to the indifference and inhumane attitude of the Polish authorities," they said.

dj/rt (AP, Reuters, Interfax)