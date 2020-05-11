 Poland shortlists judges for controversial top court post | News | DW | 23.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Poland shortlists judges for controversial top court post

The European Union recently launched a legal case against Poland after saying the country was seeking to muzzle judges. Amid this, a place at the head of the Supreme Court is up for grabs.

Demonstrators hold a rally to protest against changes to Poland's judiciary planned by the ruling Law and Justice party in Kielce, Poland December 18, 2019

Poland's Supreme Court judges on Saturday selected five candidates for the role of new court president. It comes as the country's ruling far-right Law and Justice Party (PiS) continues a controversial reshaping of the country's judiciary, which the future incumbent will preside over.

Following six days of deliberation, the selected candidates were named as Wlodzimierz Wrobel, who received the highest number of votes, as well as Malgorzata Manowska, Tomasz Demendecki, Leszek Bosek and Joanna Misztal-Konecka.

From these five judges, current President Andrzej Duda, who is supported by PiS, will appoint the new chief justice.

Poland's PiS Party began carrying out reforms to the judicial system in 2016, the most controversial of which saw the retirement age of judges lowered, while allowing the Polish president to grant a five-year extension to whomever they deemed worthy.

Read more: What are Poland's controversial judicial reforms?

Watch video 02:31

Poland's independent judges affected by judicial reform

In 2019, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) — the EU's highest court — ruled this was illegal, but not before 20 Supreme Court judges had already been removed.

Wrobel is the only judge who was appointed to the country's Supreme Court ahead of PiS' reforms, while the other judges named on Saturday were all appointed after this reform was introduced.

Opposition Polish lawmaker, Bogdan Zdrojewski, tweeted that Wrobel was a "spectacular candidate" for the role of Supreme Court president.

Zdrojewski expressed fears by government critics that a chief justice sympathetic to the governing party may further reduce judicial independence in Poland, saying that he wondered whether Duda would "look for someone with a much weaker mandate, but obeying the current authorities?"

Is Poland's judiciary in trouble?

The shortlisting of candidates for the highest position in Poland's top court follows shortly after the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, launched a legal case against Poland for what they consider is an attempt to muzzle judges.

Duda is signing into a law a controversial bill that would allow for the punishment of judges that criticize the government's reforms of the judicial system. Dozens of judges have already been punished for their criticism of these reforms.

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Poland's independent judges affected by judicial reform 11.05.2020

Poland has come under fire for the reforms in its judiciary system. A judge in Warsaw talks about the reprisals he has suffered because of his criticism of the reforms.

Polen Warschau | Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, Platforma Obywatelska

Poland: Opposition slams presidential election by post 25.04.2020

The ruling Law and Justice Party claim a postal ballot will stop coronavirus from spreading during next month's presidential elections. But the opposition is calling the ballot undemocratic.

Polen Warschau TVP Fernsehsender Zentrale Schriftzug

Poland's TVP public television rift reveals PiS party split 11.03.2020

After an ally of ruling party hard-liners was dismissed as public television head, President Andrzej Duda agreed to fund the state broadcaster. TVP has long been considered the organ of the ruling Law and Justice party.

Advertisement