Poland says Russian missile entered then exited its airspace

Poland's top generals said an object that crossed its border with Ukraine was most likely a Russian rocket. The missile was in Polish airspace for around 3 minutes and then most likely crossed the border again.

A Russian missile briefly entered Polish airspace, traveling some 40 kilometers (roughly 25 miles) over Warsaw's territory, early on Friday, according to the country's top military officials.

This came during a widespread Russian aerial attack on Ukraine that also targeted areas in the west of the country, near the border to Poland, including the city of Lviv.

Poland's military had initially only reported an unidentified object entering its airspace, without saying what it was or what happened to it.

"Everything indicates that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace... It also left our airspace," General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the general staff of the Polish armed forces, told reporters later on Friday.

What else did the military say?

General Maciej Klisz, operational commander of Polish armed forces, said it remained in the country's airspace for around 3 minutes and that the military believed it crossed back into Ukraine when it dropped off the radar.

"The entire flight path over Polish territory was being monitored," Klisz said. "At the moment, the scenario that I am recommending is that the missile left Poland's airspace."

He said no action was taken against the projectile.

"We sent our forces, fighter jets, to intercept it and shoot it down if necessary but the duration and the flight path... made this impossible and allowed the missile to leave Polish territory," Klisz said.

The military also carried out a ground search around the point where it lost radar contact with the projectile, in a bid to reinforce its belief that it had not struck Polish soil.

National Security Council convenes in Warsaw

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had said earlier on Friday that he was in contact with the president, prime minister and the military to ascertain the details.

The office of President Andrzej Duda also shared an image of an emergency meeting between politicians and the military.

In November 2022, two people were killed on Poland's border with Ukraine in an explosion. In that case, it ultimately transpired that a Ukrainian air defense missile had gone astray.

