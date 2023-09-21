Poland says it will deliver promised weapons to Ukraine

PoliticsPolandPoland says it will deliver promised weapons to UkraineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPoland09/21/2023September 21, 2023Poland's government says it will deliver all of the weapons it had promised to Ukraine, after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki caused confusion when he said his country had stopped sending arms. Diplomatic tension between Warsaw and Kyiv are high.https://p.dw.com/p/4WeI1Advertisement