Poland says it will deliver promised weapons to Ukraine

September 21, 2023

Poland's government says it will deliver all of the weapons it had promised to Ukraine, after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki caused confusion when he said his country had stopped sending arms. Diplomatic tension between Warsaw and Kyiv are high.

