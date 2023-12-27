Poland puts state media into liquidation amid political row

Donald Tusk's new government says liquidation would ensure “continued operation” of state-run media as they try to free them from political influence. The reform faces fierce resistance from Tusk’s conservative rivals.

Poland's new culture minister announced the liquidation of all public media on Wednesday, deepening a political rift over the state-run broadcasters. The move, however, does not mean public broadcasters will be dissolved.

After taking power earlier this month, the new pro-EU government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk started an overhaul of state media outlets. Many critics of the previous government, which was led by the nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), claim the broadcasters were reduced to the mouthpieces of the PiS and its allies during their eight-year rule.

But the push to reform them faced an obstacle when Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, vetoed the new government's budget for public media.

"Due to the decision of the President of the Republic of Poland to suspend financing of public media, I decided to put into liquidation the companies Telewizja Polska SA, Polskie Radio SA and Polska Agencja Prasowa SA," Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said on social media on Wednesday.

"In the current situation, such action will ensure the continued operation of these companies, carry out the necessary restructuring and prevent layoffs of employees in the above-mentioned companies."

Why is Poland's public media being put into liquidation?

Putting the public TV, radio and news agency into liquidation helps protect the organizations as they are deprived of funding due to the ongoing political dispute, the minister said. Specifically, it secures workers' jobs and allows for restructuring, according to the official.

Sienkiewicz also noted that the lengthy liquidation process can be revoked as needed.

Poland's state-owned media outlets have become the first battleground between Tusk's coalition government and PiS and its allies.

The head of Duda's office, Marin Mastalerek, accused the new culture minister of behaving like "a typical aggressor."

Separately, PiS lawmaker Joanna Lichocka claimed that "Tusk's government is destroying the Polish media."

But the new government has defended its agenda.

"We are sure that our actions are in line with the law," Tusk told a news conference on Wednesday.

