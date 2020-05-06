Poland: Parliament votes on electoral reform

With the Polish presidential election delayeddue to political infighting, the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) would not be able to organize a fresh ballot before the end of the month, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said Thursday.

"The earlierst possible date is June," Sasin told the private RMF FM radio.

A government bill on election reform is set to return to the lower house of the Polish Parliament on Thursday, after it was rejected by the opposition-controlled Senate.

The ruling PiS party and its allies have pushed for the changes in order to enable an all-postal vote. Initially, the bill was intended to serve as a legal basis for a presidential election by post this weekend. On Wednesday evening, however, the ruling majority was forced to put the election on hold with just days to go.

Read more: EU opens legal case against Poland over judicial reform

Opposition leaders, including ex-European Council head Donald Tusk, reject the idea of a postal ballot and have demanded the vote be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They say that the lockdown has prevented their candidates from campaigning while the incumbent Andrzej Duda makes daily appearances in the media.

The opposition has halted the government's initiative in the Senate, but its lower house, the Sejm, can now overturn the Senate's rejection.

Duda's popularity surge

The powerful PiS head and former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski have previously insisted that elections needed to happen before May 23, when Duda's five-year term is set to expire according to the country's constitution. It was not immediately clear when the election would take place, but Kaczynski and his coalition partner leader Jaroslaw Gowin announced on Wednesday it would be held by postal vote to ensure safety "due to the epidemic."

President Duda, a long-time favorite in the polls, has seen his popularity surge amid the coronavirus pandemic, possibly putting him over the 50% treshhold needed to secure victory in the first round of the presidential election. However, the expected pandemic-triggered recession might dent in his popularity in the coming months.

dj/rt (Reuters, AP)

