Poland: Lightning strike leaves several dead in Tatra Mountains

Three people, including a child, have been killed during an electrical storm in the Tatra Mountain range near the Polish town of Zakopane. Rescue personnel are continuing to look for survivors.
The summit of the Giewont mountain in the Tatra Mountains. The cross seen here at the peak was struck by lightning
At least three people were killed, including a child, and several injured after lightning struck in the Tatra Mountain range in Poland on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Krakow's provincial governor, Joanna Pazdzio, told The Associated Press she was informed of the deaths by the leaders of the rescue operation.
The Tatra Mountains lie on the Polish border with Slovakia and form a natural divide between the two countries, around 110 kilometers (70 miles) south of Krakow.
Read more: German tourist dies after lightning strike in Italy
Poland's voluntary mountain rescue organization, TOPR, said rescuers had been sent to the Giewont summit, which overlooks the town of Zakopane, where a group of people, among them children, had been struck by lightning.
A bolt hit a 15-meter-high metal cross at the mountain's 1,894-meter peak and is believed to have been the principal cause of the fatalities. The cross was installed in 1901.
"A dozen people were struck by lightning around Mount Giewont," recovery service chief Jan Krzysztof told reporters.
Kinga Czerwinska, of the Airborne Ambulance Service, said four helicopters had been sent out to help the injured, as well as search for survivors.
At the beginning of the day, the weather was favorable, but conditions deteriorated as the day progressed, culminating in the storms.
jsi/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)
