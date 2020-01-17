Poland: Lawmakers give green light to judge 'muzzle law'

Poland's parliament approved a controversial draft law on Thursday aimed at punishing judges who question the government's judicial reforms.

Now that the legislation has passed in the lower house of the Polish parliament, it is up to President Andrzej Duda. He is expected to sign the bill into law.

Read more: Guilt without atonement: When Nazi Germany occupied Lodz

The legislation proposed by the country's right-wing government — which Supreme Court president Malgorzata Gersdorf has denounced as a "muzzle law" — has been heavily criticized by the European Union, the United Nations, Polish legal experts, and opposition lawmakers. Brussels says it violates EU principles and the democratic separation of powers.

However, the ruling party has said the law is required to put an end to "anarchy" among judges, some of whom have been critical of the government's policies.

The decree would also curb the judiciary from getting involved in any public activities that could be viewed as political, particularly those who have, or wish to have, connections with associations linked to the Polish pre-1989 communist era.

The law also prohibits judges from being critical of new judicial appointments or powers of state authorities.

EU funded projects in Poland Hands-on science for kids in Bialystok The city of Bialystok receives 4 million Euros out of the European Regional Development Fund for its new interactive museum within the science communication center in Bialystok. The "Laboratorium Młodego Mistrza i Odkrywcy" is supposed to draw children and youth from all over the region.

EU funded projects in Poland 22 electric buses for Jaworzno The development fund has supported the new fleet of electric buses in Jaworzno, in the south of Poland, with 9.5 million euros. It is supposed to improve public transport in the city as well as constitue another step on the path towards a sustainable transport system.

EU funded projects in Poland Many new railways in Poland Workers on railway line 216 between Działdowo and Olsztyn. With 81 Million euros in EU funds, the renovation of this railway line is one of the bigger development projects in the country, representative of many investments in infrastructure. The railway company PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA is the third biggest recipient of funds in Poland, with more than half a billion euros total.

EU funded projects in Poland Support for cancer treatment in Lower Silesia In the Lower Silesian Oncology Center in Wroclaw, the first center for breast diseases in the region is being built and equipped with the support of 7 Million Euros out of the development fund. The Oncology Center has received funding through the ERDF in the past, for example for new equipment, a radiotherapy unit or programs for the prevention of breast cancer.

EU funded projects in Poland Half a billion for healthcare projects With the help of 39 million euros out of the Regional Development fund, the hospital in Toruń in northern Poland is being extended and reconstructed – including the construction of a new, modern main building. Poland invests around 555 million euros in healthcare projects between 2014 and 2020.

EU funded projects in Poland The scenic route around Bobrek A five kilometers long beltway around the city of Bobrek is being built with regional development funds. The project is supposed to improve the region's infrastructure and reduce air pollution by reducing traffic in the inner city. A flyover on the Vistula river with a passageway for wild animals is also planned. Małopolska Province in Poland's south receives 20 Million euros for this project.

EU funded projects in Poland A digital library for everyone Via the portal Polona.pl, Polish citizens can take a look into the archive of the biggest libraries in the country. To make that possible, the National Library of Poland and the Jagiellonian Library in Krakow are digitizing their archives with the help of EU funds. To this end, the National Library receives almost 20 Million Euros.

EU funded projects in Poland This intersection is sponsored by the EU A sign informs passers-by about the EU funding for the renovation of this intersection in the Polish city of Rzeszów. The city receives 112 Million Euros total for 15 different projects. Signs like this one can be found all over the member states of the European Union. Author: Kira Schacht



jsi/rc (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.