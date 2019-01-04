 Poland: Five teenage girls die in ′Escape Room′ fire | News | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Poland: Five teenage girls die in 'Escape Room' fire

The victims were attempting to get out of a room they were locked in as part of an "Escape Room" game. A man also sustained burns in the fire.

Police secure the 'escape room' location where the teenagers died in a fire.

Five teenage girls were killed in a fire that engulfed a room where they were playing an "Escape Room" game in the northern Polish city of Koszalin, officials said.

"The victims of this tragedy are 15-year-old children, girls celebrating a birthday," Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski told broadcaster TVN24.

A 25-year-old man was also injured in the incident.

"One man with severe burns was taken to an intensive care unit," Fire spokesman Tomasz Kubiak told AFP news agency.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Local media reports said the victims died from carbon monoxide asphyxiation.

In an "Escape Room" game, the players are locked inside a room or building and must find clues that help them to leave it.

President Andrzej Duda described the incident as a "crushing tragedy."

ap/sms (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Related content

Finnland Helsinki - Donald Trump im Gespräch mit Vladimir Putin

'Interpreters make really lousy spies' 03.01.2019

Poland's state prosecutor wants the question the former interpreter of European Council President Donald Tusk. Can or should interpreters be compelled to reveal secret information? DW sat down with one to find out.

Film Serie - Unsere Mütter, unsere Väter

German broadcaster fined by Polish court over WWII drama 28.12.2018

A court in Poland has ordered ZDF to pay €5,000 compensation for misrepresenting freedom fighters as anti-Semites. The second lawsuit in two years against the broadcaster was brought by a concentration camp survivor.

Polen, Sobibor: Gedenktafel

Germany to support creation of Sobibor memorial in Poland 24.12.2018

Germany's government will put €1 million toward supporting a Holocaust memorial at Sobibor. Hundreds of thousands of Jews were murdered in the Nazi extermination camp from 1942 to '43, the victims of Operation Reinhardt.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 