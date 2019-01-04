Poland: Five teenage girls die in 'Escape Room' fire

Five teenage girls were killed in a fire that engulfed a room where they were playing an "Escape Room" game in the northern Polish city of Koszalin, officials said.

"The victims of this tragedy are 15-year-old children, girls celebrating a birthday," Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski told broadcaster TVN24.

A 25-year-old man was also injured in the incident.

"One man with severe burns was taken to an intensive care unit," Fire spokesman Tomasz Kubiak told AFP news agency.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Local media reports said the victims died from carbon monoxide asphyxiation.

In an "Escape Room" game, the players are locked inside a room or building and must find clues that help them to leave it.

President Andrzej Duda described the incident as a "crushing tragedy."

