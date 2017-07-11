Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage

Poland said it had expelled 45 Russian diplomats on Wednesday for engaging in espionage in the EU country.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski made the announcement on Twitter.

"Poland has expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats," he wrote. "We are dismantling the Russian special services network in our country."

Russia confirmed the expulsions but dismissed Polish accusations as baseless.

"There are no grounds for these kinds of accusations," said Sergey Andreyev, Russia's ambassador to Poland.

Nevertheless, bilateral diplomatic relations remained in place, he added. "The embassies remain, the ambassadors remain."

The Polish government's move comes after a request by special security services that the diplomats be removed.

More to come…