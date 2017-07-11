Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tensions between Poland and Russia have been running high since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last month.
Poland said it had expelled 45 Russian diplomats on Wednesday for engaging in espionage in the EU country.
Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski made the announcement on Twitter.
"Poland has expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats," he wrote. "We are dismantling the Russian special services network in our country."
More to come…