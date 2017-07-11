 Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage | News | DW | 23.03.2022

News

Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage

Tensions between Poland and Russia have been running high since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last month.

Mariusz Kaminski I Polnischer Innenminister

Poland said it had expelled 45 Russian diplomats on Wednesday for engaging in espionage in the EU country.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski made the announcement on Twitter.

"Poland has expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats," he wrote. "We are dismantling the Russian special services network in our country."

More to come…

