Poland enforces EU ban on Russian-registered cars

September 17, 2023

The move is part of the EU's sweeping sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, with Poland joining its Baltic allies. Poland's interior minister said cars registered in Russia have "no right" to enter.

A man puts a new vehicle registration plate on his car
Cars registered in Russia can no longer enter PolandImage: Ivan Noyabrev/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

Poland began enforcing a European Union ban on cars registered in Russia on Sunday, joining the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in doing so. 

"A car registered in Russia has no right to enter Poland," Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Saturday, before the ban came into force at midnight.

"This is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security."

The move extends a restriction that already applied to trucks registered in Russia.

More to follow...

zc/rc (AP, dpa)

