Poland election: Opposition eyes power as PiS falls short

10/16/2023 October 16, 2023 Poland elections: Partial results show opposition victorious

Three political left-of-center groups in Poland, if they can form a working alliance, have won a combined a majority of the vote in Sunday's election with 90% of ballots counted.

The largest party is the Civic Coalition alliance led by former Prime Minister and European Council President Donald Tusk. Combined with the Third Way alliance and the Left party, the three groups were on course for 52.6% of the vote.

Meanwhile, the ruling national conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) won more votes than any other party (36.4%), but fell short of securing a governing majority. Nevertheless, its leaders still say they want the first shot at forming a government and have not conceded defeat as yet.

Polish President Andrzej Duda now has 30 days time to convene parliament, and another 14 to nominate a candidate for prime minister.