Poland election: Both main challengers claim 'victory'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) won the parliamentary election.

"We won. Law and Justice (PiS) is the winner of the 2023 parliamentary election," he said on social media.

However, Morawiecki did not specify that he thought his party could form a government. He might have been referring only to PiS clearly being the largest party.

PiS' leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told supporters at party HQ that while almost 37% of the vote was a great success, it might not suffice to hold power.

"The question before us is whether this success will be able to be turned into another term of office of our government, and we don't know that yet," Kaczynski said.

"But we must have hope and we must also know that regardless of whether we are in power or in the opposition, we will implement this project in different ways," he said.

At roughly the same time, at the Civic Coalition headquarters, opposition leader Donald Tusk said three opposition parties had enough votes to win the general election.

"Democracy has won... This is the end of the PiS government," he said.

Three opposition parties, Civic Coalition, Third Way and the New Left, ran on separate tickets but with comparable promises of seeking to oust Law and Justice and restore good ties with the EU.

It's not clear all three parties are willing to ally. Exit polls do suggest it's likely they would have a small majority if they did — but even those figures are still subject to change.

Votes were still being counted and the state electoral commission says it expects to have final results by Tuesday morning.