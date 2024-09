09/16/2024 September 16, 2024

Exceptionally heavy rainfall pounding Central Europe has prompted deadly flooding. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared a disaster in flooded areas. The flooding has burst dams and embankments, while receding waters have left streets covered in piles of debris. DW spoke with Owidiusz Nicieja from Polish public broadcaster TVP in Głuchołazy, an affected area close to the Czech border.