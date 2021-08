Poland: Controversial media law bill faces vote in parliament

Poland's parliament was set to debate and vote on a controversial media law on Wednesday that places the country at odds with one of its most important allies, the US.

The controversial bill forbids non-European-Union citizens and companies from possessing a controlling stake in Polish media outlets. It was introduced last month and is seen as a key test of media freedom and democracy in Poland.

While the government cites the risk of hostile foreign powers such as Russia and China grabbing an ownership stake in Polish media, the target of the law appears to be US-owned TVN, which operates the news channel TVN24 and has Discovery Inc. as its parent company.

A policeman steps on a banner with the logo of broadcaster TVN modified to resemble a well known symbol of the anti-communist movement in Warsaw Tuesday

Across Poland Tuesday, protesters turned out in support of TVN and against the law to calls of "free media!"

Bill triggers a dismissal then resignations

Ahead of the vote, the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party lost its parliamentary majority.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki dismissed Jaroslaw Gowin, the head of the smaller Agreement Party in the coalition who opposes the bill, from the government. On Wednesday, Gowin said his party was formally leaving the coalition, meaning Law and Justice lost its razor thin parliamentary majority.

Also on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Development, Labor and Technology Iwona Michalek and Andrzej Gut-Mostowy resigned, Radio Zet News reports. Shortly after, Wojciech Murdzek, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, announced his resignation according to TVN24.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1, "the media law will gain a majority in parliament and I am sure that the United Right government will continue to function."

TVN: A critical voice and the largest US investment in Poland

TVN is the largest ever US investment in Poland, valued at $2 billion (€1.7 billion) at the time of its acquisition by Scripps Network Interactive, which was later acquired by Discovery.

Its flagship nightly news program is watched by millions of Poles and remains a critical voice in a country where many opposition-minded outlets have been squeezed. Critics say the taxpayer funded public TV station has already turned into a mouthpiece for the government.

In the context of the current media climate, the law seeks to push US company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN.

Former Polish foreign and defense minister expressed fears the law could weaken ties with the US, which has troops stationed in Poland and sells Poland military equipment

The National Broadcasting Council in Poland has yet to renew the broadcast license for TVN24. Its current license is set to expire next month.

Jean-Briac Perrette, the president and CEO of Discovery International, said, "an unpredictable regulatory framework should be very concerning for all potential investors in the market.''

Critics charge the law takes aim at press freedom

While the ruling Law and Justice Party has long sought to nationalize media under the pretext of national security, critics charge the bill is much more about message control and bringing critics in line.

The government argues the law would update Polish law to be on par with other countries in Europe such as France and Germany, in limiting foreign ownership in media companies but Poland's reputation for media freedom and as a place for foreign direct investment are on the line.

Watch video 19:41 Press freedom under pressure in the EU

Critics charge the law brings Poland closer to functioning like Hungary where the autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orban has wrestled near total control of the media as outlets have folded under pressure or been gobbled up by government allies.

Donald Tusk, a former prime minister and senior EU official who returned to the Polish political scene last month as the leader of the opposition Civic Platform, said the law is a "return to communist patterns.''

Last week, a bipartisan US Congressional group expressed concern "about the ongoing attacks on the free press, independent judiciary and the rule of law in Poland.''

Reporters without Borders opposes the legislation and accuses the Law and Justice Party of using the law "to enable government allies to acquire TVN."

Whereas Poland was in 18th place on its annual World Press Freedom Index in 2015, the year Law and Justice came to power, currently Poland is ranked at 64th of 180 countries.

Last year, the state oil company PKN Orlen bought a large private media group.

ar/aw (AP, Reuters)