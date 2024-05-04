Poland calls 'anti-semitic narrative' remarks 'unacceptable'

ConflictsIsraelPoland calls 'anti-semitic narrative' remarks 'unacceptable'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelWarner Poland04/05/2024April 5, 2024Poland has summoned Israel's ambassador over comments he made after a Polish aid worker was among those killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The diplomat claimed that suggestions of a deliberate attack were driven by anti-semitism. https://p.dw.com/p/4eSyuAdvertisement