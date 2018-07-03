 Poland braces for Supreme Court rebellion as judicial reform kicks in | News | DW | 04.07.2018

News

Poland braces for Supreme Court rebellion as judicial reform kicks in

Poland faces a new wave of protests as the government moves ahead with reforms that would force several Supreme Court judges to retire. The chief judge, Malgorzata Gersdorf, said she would continue coming to work.

Protesters hold up copies of the Constitution in front of the Supreme Court seat in Warsaw (Getty Images/AFP/J. Skarzynski)

Some 5,000 people gathered at the Supreme Court building in Warsaw on Tuesday evening, expressing their support for the Supreme Court judges as a government-sponsored law on changing their retirement age was due to come into effect.

The protesters held up candles and chanted "Free courts!" and "Down with dictatorship!" with similar rallies held across Poland.

The reform, which officially went into power at midnight, lowers the retirement age for the Supreme Court judges from 70 to 65. The law allows any of the affected judges to ask the country's president to extend their terms, which he can either accept or deny without providing a reason.

With 27 of the court's 76 judges affected by the new law, the reform could effectively cut short their six-year terms and allow the government to stack the body in their favor.

Read more: Poland and the EU... It's complicated

'Purge'

Chief Justice Malgorzata Gersdorf slammed the reform as a "purge."

Gersdorf, who is 66-years-old, told DW that she had no intention of leaving her post before the end of her term under the constitution.

"The constitution guarantees me this venerable post for six years, and I see no reason why I should file a petition with the executive branch about it," she said.

Malgorzata Gersdorf gestures inside the Supreme Court building (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Wlodarczyk)

Gersdorf met with President Andrzej Duda but refused to ask him for an extension

As the country prepares for a stand-off between the government and the court, Gersdorf said she would come to work on Wednesday. A rally to support the court was also planned for Wednesday, with court officials saying other judges would meet Gersdorf at the building's entrance.

PiS says judges are in for a 'disastrous defeat'

Legendary anti-Communist dissident Lech Walesa is one of the leaders of the movement protesting the reforms.

However, the ruling PiS party says the changes are necessary to jolt the justice system, which they say is controlled by an untouchable "caste" of judges steeped in communist-era mentality.

Read more: EU-Poland spat - Juncker and Morawiecki talk judicial reforms and sanctions

PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Gazeta Polska that Supreme Court defiance was "doomed to a disastrous defeat."

Since returning to power in 2015, the nationalist PiS has worked to increase its power over the media and the judiciary. The push has led to clashes with other EU members and the central administration in Brussels.

On Tuesday, the European Commission opened a legal case against Warsaw over the retirement of judges in a procedure that could eventually see the case considered before the European Court of Justice.

