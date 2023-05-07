  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A file photo of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces
The incident involving the Russian aircraft occurred over the Black SeaImage: SNA/IMAGO
PoliticsPoland

Poland Border Guard says patrol intercepted by Russian jet

May 7, 2023

The Russian fighter jet "performed aggressive and dangerous maneuvers" toward a Polish aircraft, Warsaw said. The incident over the Black Sea caused Polish pilots to temporarily lose control of their plane.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R0LO

Poland's border authority said on Sunday that one of its aircraft had been intercepted by a Russian jet that performed dangerous aerial maneuvers in close proximity to its plane.

Poland's Border Guard said one of its planes was conducting patrols over the Black Sea for EU border protection agency Frontex on Friday when the incident took place. 

What happened during the incident?

A Polish Turbolet L-410 was flying over the Black Sea area when a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet "flew without any radio contact into the operational area designated by Romania, and then performed aggressive and dangerous maneuvers," the border authority said in a statement.

The Russian aircraft allegedly made three approaches toward the Polish plane, and the resulting turbulence caused the crew of five Polish border guards to lose control of the plane and lose altitude.

"The Russian warplane flew right in front of the nose of the SG plane, crossing its flight path at a dangerous distance," the statement said.

It added, citing the crew's assessment, that the distance was about 5 meters (around 16 feet), after which the Russian aircraft then moved away.

The Polish aircraft managed to land safely in Romania afterward.

Russian warplane hits US drone over Black Sea, Pentagon says

Romania condemns Russian behavior

On Saturday evening Romania's Ministry of National Defense — which had been first to report the incident — condemned the Russian plane's "aggressive and dangerous" behavior.

Bucharest said that the Polish aircraft had been conducting a routine Frontex patrol in conjunction with Romania's border police on Friday when the incident is said to have happened.

"This incident is further evidence of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," said Bucharest, adding that the behavior of the Russian aircraft was "totally unacceptable."

Romanian and Spanish aircraft were placed on "pre-alert" by NATO when the incident occurred, but intervention was not necessary, the Romanian statement said.

In March, a Russian fighter jet allegedly forced down a US military "Reaper" surveillance drone over the Black Sea. The US military said the Russian aircraft dumped fuel on the American drone and then collided with it.

Moscow denies this happened and said the drone crashed of its own accord.

kb/wd (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

an old man, hands on his hips, stares up at the burnt remains of a residential complex

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Conflicts13 hours ago12 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage