Poland-Belarus crisis: Marina Strauss reports from Kuznica

The EU accused Belarus of using "gangster-style" tactics by pushing migrants into Poland and threatened more sanctions. But Alexander Lukashenko remains defiant.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
