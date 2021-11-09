 Poland-Belarus crisis: Marina Strauss reports from Kuznica | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.11.2021

DW News

Poland-Belarus crisis: Marina Strauss reports from Kuznica

Watch video 01:39

A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw saying the wave threatened the security of the entire bloc. Minsk warned against provocations on the border, where armed troops from both countries are deployed amid escalating tensions. Trapped between the rhetoric are thousands of people, many escaping war and poverty in the Middle East, trying to survive outdoors in squalid conditions as temperatures dip toward freezing. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Poland stops migrants from crossing Belarus border 09.11.2021

A woman and her child rest as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border 10.11.2021

GRODNO REGION, BELARUS - NOVEMBER 10, 2021: Migrants are seen at a tent camp on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to the Polish Border Guard, several thousand migrants have been approaching the Polish border since November 8, 2021. Since the start of 2021, over 30 thousand migrants have attempted to cross the Belarusian-Polish border. Poland has declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. Yuri Shamshur/TASS

Poland-Belarus border: Tensions simmer 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

Poland seals Belarus border crossing in migrant standoff 09.11.2021

The EU accused Belarus of using "gangster-style" tactics by pushing migrants into Poland and threatened more sanctions. But Alexander Lukashenko remains defiant.

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions 10.11.2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.

Belarus border residents rattled by migrant crisis on their doorstep 10.11.2021

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis? 09.11.2021

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.