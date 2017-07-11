Poland and Hungary veto EU budget plan

Hungary and Poland blocked approval of the EU's long-term budget on Monday, diplomatic sources revealed. The spending plans also include a €750-billion coronavirus rescue package.

According to diplomatic sources, Hungary and Poland argued the budget plan would interfere in their domestic laws. Support for the rule of law instrument is necessary to pass a 1.8-trillion-euro (2.1-trillion-dollar) long-term spending plan and coronavirus economic recovery fund.

"Hungary has vetoed the budget," Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, arguing that the package must reflect a deal reached in July.

"We cannot support the plan in its present form to tie rule of law criteria to budget decisions," he said.

'A radical limitation of sovereignty'

Budapest and Warsaw had repeatedly threatened to block the package as they oppose the inclusion of a new tool to stop EU funds from going to countries that violate certain rule-of-law standards.

The veto is likely to delay the delivery of much-needed cash for the EU, with the seven-year budget set to begin January 1.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatened a veto last week.

"The question is whether Poland... will be subject to political and institutionalized enslavement," Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland's justice minister, said Monday.

"Because this is not rule of law, which is just a pretext, but it is really an institutional, political enslavement, a radical limitation of sovereignty," he asserted.

A serious crisis

EU leaders thought they had resolved dispute over the budget and associated stimulus plan at a four-day summit in July.

Senior European diplomats said it was unlikely that other countries would agree to compromise on the rule of law condition.

"We'll see if Budapest and Warsaw are looking for guarantees and if these are acceptable," AFP news agency quoted an unnamed diplomat as saying, who warned of a "serious political crisis."

EU leaders were due to hold a video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis. They may now be focusing on convincing Poland and Hungary to resolve the budget stand-off.

shs, rt (AFP, dpa)