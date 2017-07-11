Poland and Hungary veto EU budget plan

Hungary and Poland blocked approval of the EU's long-term budget on Monday, diplomatic sources revealed. The spending plans also include a €750-billion coronavirus rescue package.

According to diplomatic sources, Hungary and Poland argued the budget plan would interfere in their domestic rule of law. Support for this instrument is necessary to pass a 1.8-trillion-euro (2.1-trillion-dollar) long-term spending plan and coronavirus economic recovery fund.

"Hungary has vetoed the budget," Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, arguing that the package must reflect a deal reached in July.

"We cannot support the plan in its present form to tie rule of law criteria to budget decisions," he said.

