Poland and Hungary block EU statement on migration

10/06/2023 October 6, 2023 EU leaders remain divided over migration

Poland and Hungary have blocked a joint declaration on migration policy after an informal gathering of European Union leaders in Granada, Spain, on Friday.

Their disagreement comes despite an earlier agreement among the bloc's diplomats this week to present a migration reform package to the European Parliament, aiming to share responsibility for undocumented arrivals better.

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban insisted the decisions should have been taken by consensus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also rejected reference to the migration policy in the Granada summit's joint statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said though Poland and Hungary disagreed with EU migration policy, it did not necessarily mean that any final deal on the matter would be blocked.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Poland and Hungary's stance.

"I am convinced that the rules which we agree on with each other will then also apply to everyone," he said.

The summit's statement only addressed the other issue on the agenda, the bloc's enlargement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insisted, "the accession process to the European Union is a merit-based one."

Speaking after the meeting, she said there were "no short cuts" regarding this accession process.

