Poland - A Nation Divided?

From the exclusion of LGBT+ people to bans on abortion and the firing of journalists critical of the government – eight years of rule by the Law and Justice party saw Poland drifting ever further from democracy. How do Polish people feel about the recent political change? What do they expect from their new, pro-European government? DW speaks to Poles of different ages in both urban and rural areas, including supporters and opponents of the former ruling party, gathering a range of perspectives on the hopes and fears of the Polish people.

A report by Axel Rowohlt

