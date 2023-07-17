Poland: 5 killed as plane crashes into hangar

The crash occurred in the village of Chrcynno, which lies around 50 kilometers north of Warsaw. Polish authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

A small plane crashed into a hangar in Poland on Monday, killing five people and injuring at least eight others.

The accident occurred in the village of Chrcynno, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the capital Warsaw.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the crash.

What do we know about the crash?

The crashed plane was a Cessna 208, Polish media reported. Its pilot was among those killed in the accident, as well as four people who were sheltered in the hangar from stormy weather.

Those injured were taken to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area. Katarzyna Urbanowska, a spokesperson for local firefighters, said rescuers were still checking the site for additional victims.

