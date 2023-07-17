  1. Skip to content
Poland: 5 killed as plane crashes into hangar

10 hours ago

The crash occurred in the village of Chrcynno, which lies around 50 kilometers north of Warsaw. Polish authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U1F1
An image of the plane
The pilot and four people in the hangar diedImage: Czarek Sokolowski/AP/picture alliance

A small plane crashed into a hangar in Poland on Monday, killing five people and injuring at least eight others.

The accident occurred in the village of Chrcynno, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the capital Warsaw.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the crash.

What do we know about the crash?

The crashed plane was a Cessna 208, Polish media reported. Its pilot was among those killed in the accident, as well as four people who were sheltered in the hangar from stormy weather.

Those injured were taken to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area. Katarzyna Urbanowska, a spokesperson for local firefighters, said rescuers were still checking the site for additional victims.

Polish authorities were investigating the cause of the accident.

rmt/jsi (AFP, AP)

Annalena Baerbock sits with translator headphones in her ears and a coffee cup next to her in the International Criminal Court.

Baerbock says Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes

Politics7 hours ago
