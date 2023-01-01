  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Anita Pointer
Anita PointerImage: Hutchins Photo/Newscom/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

Pointer Sisters' Anita dies, aged 74

2 hours ago

The Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer, who along with her sisters had a string of pop hits, has died.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lc68

The singer was one of the founding members of R&B group the Pointer Sisters, whose hits included "I'm So Excited," and "Jump" and whose fame was at its height in the 1970s and 1980s.

Pointer died on Saturday at her home in Los Angeles where she was surrounded by family, her publicist Roger Neal said.

"Sad to report my client, Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer," Roger Neal said on Instagram.

The group's official website listed the group's achievements and carried a statement from the family.

What reaction has there been to Pointer's death?

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," the statement said.

"Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."

The group's debut Grammy-winning hit in 1974 was "Fairytale," which crossed over from the country charts to the pop charts.

Anita spoke of how excited she was when Elvis recorded the song and started to sing it at concerts until his death in 1977.

The Pointer Sisters
The original trio (from left ro right) of Anita, Bonnie and June PointerImage: Michael Putland/Avalon/Retna/picture alliance

Who are The Pointer Sisters?

The Pointer Sisters made their movie debut singing in the feature film "Car Wash," starring Richard Pryor.

A remixed version of their track "I'm So Excited" hit new highs for the group in the music charts, followed by "Neutron Dance," which featured in the hit film "Beverly Hills Cop."

However, it was the "Breakout" album that really gave the Pointer Sisters their biggest slice of fame, going triple platinum with hits like "Jump” and "Automatic."

Anita founded the group in Oakland, California, with sisters June and Bonnie, who were later joined by younger sibling Ruth.

The Pointer Sisters won three Grammy Awards in all and received a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. 

rc/ar (AFP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

thepointersisters.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

ReligionDecember 31, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Ignacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: The challenges president-elect Lula da Silva faces

Brazil: The challenges president-elect Lula da Silva faces

Politics7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage