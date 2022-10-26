  1. Skip to content
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said the couple had endured 'difficult circumstances'Image: Mark Mitchell/Getty Images
SocietyIran

PM Ardern: New Zealand couple held in Iran allowed to leave

20 minutes ago

The couple disappeared for almost four months after entering Iran. The pair have now safely left the country, New Zealand officials said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IgNl

Two social media travel influencers from New Zealand who disappeared from public view after entering Iran almost four months ago have now safely left the country, officials in Wellington said on Wednesday.

The couple — Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray — were traveling the world and posting shots of exotic locations on their Instagram account under the name Expedition Earth.

They entered Iran from Turkey in early July. Soon after, their social media feeds fell silent, sparking concern about their safety. 

PM Jacinda Adern 'delighted they are safe'

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday revealed the government had been "working hard" for several months to "ensure the safe" exit of the couple, who had endured "difficult circumstances."

"I am aware of just how incredibly difficult it has been for them and their family over these past few months. I am delighted they are safe."

Both Ardern and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not release any details on the detained couple or where they had been held.

New Zealand issues travel warnings

The New Zealand government on Wednesday updated its travel warnings for Iran and urged citizens currently there to leave.

It also called on Iranian authorities to act with restraint when dealing with the ongoing mass anti-regime protests that were sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the so-called morality police.

Tehran has repeatedly accused outside forces of inciting the protests.

Last month, it announced that nine foreign nationals — including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands — had been arrested.

sri/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron (left) was received with military honors in Berlin by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

France-Germany tensions 'hamstring EU's capacity to act'

Politics6 hours ago
