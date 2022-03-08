Please make sure our Ukrainian skies are safe: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy was seen by many as a comic actor who stumbled into the presidency. During the Russian war on Ukraine, however, the 44-year-old has matured into a respected statesman.
Arguments over routes and allegations of breaches have made it difficult to establish humanitarian corridors allowing civilians to escape besieged cities. The UN says 2 million have managed to flee. DW has the latest.
The Red Cross says civilian safe passage from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been "halted" amid reports of Russian shelling. Meanwhile, anti-war protesters have gathered in Berlin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy railed against NATO's decision to reject a no-fly zone over his country. Meanwhile, the US called Russia's attack on a nuclear plant "incredibly reckless."
