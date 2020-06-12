 PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters | Digital Culture | DW | 12.06.2020

Digital Culture

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters

From bulky spaceship-like devices to sleek black boxes, consoles have come a long way in recent decades. That has gone hand in hand with the targeting of new products not just to kids, but to adults too.

  • Sony PlayStation 5 (Reuters/Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    PlayStation 5 (2020)

    With its playful curves, the PS5 looks futuristic. It also breaks with the PlayStation tradition, as it is for the first time in two colors. The reactions on social media are divided: For some, the design is a revelation, for others, the look is reminiscent of a wireless router. The following pictures in this gallery take a look back at how games consoles have developed since the late 1970s

  • Atari 2600 console (picture-allince/Zuma Wire/D. Klamka)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Atari Video Computer System (1977)

    The Atari VCS, also known as Atari 2600, was the first console bestseller. With games like Q*bert, Pacman and Space Invaders, the console delighted millions of gamers worldwide. The design was based on the wood veneer look popular with the era's TV sets.

  • Nintendo Entertainment System console (picture alliance/R. Goldmann)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Nintendo Entertainment System (1983)

    The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was launched in Japan as a family computer under the name Famicom. The unremarkable grey box still has fans to this day. Manufacturer Nintendo laid the foundation for famous game series like Super Mario Bros. and Zelda. The controller was the first to introduce the control pad, which became standard for all manufacturers.

  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System console (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Super Nintendo Entertainment System (1990)

    In 1990, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) was released in Japan under the name Super Famicom, followed by the US in 1991 and Europe a year later. With its rounded corners and large buttons, the drab grey console was a robust toy for children that easily survived a tumble from a shelf without damage.

  • PlayStation console (picture-allince/Zuma Wire/D. Klamka)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Playstation (1994)

    Sony's success story on the console market began with the Playstation. The sleek device was inspired by the SNES. Originally, Sony was supposed to develop a CD drive for the SNES, but Nintendo decided to go with another company. Sony built its own console and became a major competitor.

  • Three women hold game cubes Nintendo Gamecube (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/Y. Tsuno)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Nintendo GameCube (2001)

    The name says it all. The standard edition was a purple cube, the shape a reference to an object that is an inherent part of many games, the dice. The color purple was intentional, as Nintendo mainly produced video games suitable for children, selling them exclusively for Nintendo consoles.

  • Bill Gates points at an Xbox (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Gurzinski)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Xbox (2002)

    The Xbox was the first console created by Microsoft. The company was keen to establish the Xbox brand as quickly as possible, which might explain the decision to cover the console with a large letter "X." Size mattered: The Xbox was slightly bigger and blockier than other consoles.

  • A controller and three games on top of a Xbox 360 (Imago/Zuma/M. Day Mass)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Xbox 360 (2005)

    The Xbox 360 is an example of poor design. It is not necessarily ugly, but the ventilation didn't work well. When the console overheated, the LEDs surrounding the power button turned red. Often enough, that meant the console needed to be taken to a repairshop. The infamous "Ring of Death" went down in gaming history.

  • Wii (picture alliance/ImageBROKER/NielsDK)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Wii (2006)

    Nintendo's Wii was a slim, white console with a slant. At the time, the color white was the hottest color for cool, technical devices. The iPod, which had been around for several years, was also white. Controllers with motion sensors and a wrist strap were innovative features that gave people a new gaming experience.

  • A controller lies on a Playstation 4 (picture-allince/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Playstation 4 (2013)

    The Playstation 4 came along with a simple-looking, reserved design, but it wasn't without appeal. The glossy piano varnish surface gave it an elegant touch. Buttons, connections and drive were cleverly concealed. This console was no longer a child's toy.

  • hands holding a Nintendo Switch (picture alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Nintendo Switch (2017)

    While Sony and Microsoft continued to develop their tried and tested models, Nintendo turned to something new: enter the Switch. The device was a hybrid, half handheld, half stationary console — basically a display with connected controllers.

  • Microsoft -Xbox Series X (Microsoft)

    From Atari to PS5: The evolution of video game consoles

    Xbox Series X (2020)

    Microsoft remained true to the established console design tradition for its Xbox Series X. Many social media critics felt it looked uninspired, and the console was ridiculed for resembling a computer tower or even a mini-fridge, which is why it earned the nickname "Xbox Fridge."

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (db)


"Domestic objects only fulfill their purpose if they can quietly fit into the whole and thus serve us. Something inexplicable should emanate from things and give our living space peace and happiness," wrote Bauhaus student and industrial designer Wilhelm Wagenfeld in 1953.

While it would be another 20 years until the first bestselling gaming system hit the market, the Atari 2600, his theory still applies to gaming consoles, which have infiltrated the living rooms of millions.

New consoles by Sony and Playstation are hitting the market this year, and how they look is sure to attract plenty of attention.

Read moreGamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out

"Console design is subject to the same design criteria as all other objects," says Frank Zierenberg, product designer and organizer of the internationally renowned design prize "iF Design Award." He knows that the Bauhaus design motto "form follows function" is particularly important when designing the systems: "Many misunderstand design as a beautiful form. But design must always be usable."

hand holding Playstation controller (Fotolia/Serjik Ahkhundov)

Consoles have moved to living rooms

"Every design triggers a feeling," says designer Monika Heimann, who researches how design affects consumers. According to Heimann, colors and shapes trigger associations in players, often unconsciously. Heimann explains this using the example of the Xbox Series X, set to launch this year and presented as an elegant, simple, black cube. According to Heimann, "The black color can seem dark and dangerous, but also noble. The cube seems a bit unapproachable, which gives it an element of mystery. This can be a good way to evoke associations."

Game consoles get serious

"The design of early play equipment is pragmatic rather than original," explains Winnie Forster, author of Game Consoles and Home Computers 1972-2015. "Instead of setting design trends themselves, console manufacturers tend to follow the zeitgeist," she says.

Over the years, the target group has changed. In the 1990s the gaming industry focused primarily on children and young people, while today it targets adults.

"The early game consoles had an aesthetic design idiom similar to that of children's toys. They are much rounder, much simpler and have large buttons," adds designer Frank Zierenberg.

Many will remember the Sega Genesis from the 1990s which was revolutionary for its black, matte design reminiscent of a CD player, quite unlike the clunky console of its rival, Nintendo. Sega began to attract adults and not just kids, while Nintendo has meanwhile positioned itself as a more family-friendly console. 

That trend has continued, and with today's new adult target group, consoles have moved from kids' rooms to living rooms. "In terms of aesthetics, game consoles are becoming more and more serious," says Zierenberg. Even Nintendo's Switch, a console aimed primarily at families and children, is available in a dark grey edition suitable for every generation.

Nintendo GameCube (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

'Design must always be usable'

New technology requires new design solutions

Console designers spend around a year thinking about how to package the hard drive, processor and fan. "The technical inner workings have always shaped the outer form and size of the console," explains Forster. "In the 21st century, heat generation became a new case design problem previously unknown in the 80s and 90s. Fans had to be installed; ventilation and sound insulation had to be considered."

The final design is revealed often only just before the console goes into mass production. Even after that, gaming companies continue to refine the appearance for later models.

The design of the PlayStation 5, to be released later this year, has just been revealed. While many social media users are impressed by its futuristic curves, others found it looked like an inverted ice cream sandwich.

Similarly, the new Xbox was mocked on Twitter for looking like a mini fridge. So while a game's operating system is undoubtedly important, its design should not be underestimated.

