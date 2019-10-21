 Play the 360° app and experience German World Heritage Sites | DW Travel | DW | 12.11.2019

Travel

Play the 360° app and experience German World Heritage Sites

Wartburg Castle, the Wadden Sea, Bamberg's old town — they are all part of the heritage of mankind. With the "DW World Heritage 360" app, a total of five World Heritage Sites can be discovered in a completely new way.

Screenshot DW-Weltere-App (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Luther searches Wartburg Castle for his translation of the New Testament. A wounded seal was reported in the Wadden Sea. And there is also something wrong in Bamberg: The famous horseman statue in the cathedral has disappeared! Was it stolen? With a little detective skill, you can restore order to the famous sights in our app. During your search for clues, you will also learn a lot about these places. You can explore a total of five World Heritage sites:  Wartburg Castle in Eisenach, the Wadden Sea of the North Sea, the Old Town of Bamberg, Aachen Cathedral and Bauhaus Dessau.

Screenshot DW-Weltere-App (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

What's special:

The interactive 360° stories offer a panoramic view via smartphone or tablet. If you want to immerse yourself even more directly in the places, use a cardboard or virtual reality (VR) glasses. Our games only work with audio. So don't forget to turn on the sound!

Download "DW World Heritage 360" foriOS from the App Store or for Android from Google Play Store.

Win win win!

360 App Gewinnspiel Brandenburger Tor (DW/E. Yorck)

Take part in our quiz! It's very simple: Search the app for the answer to our question and send us your solution here until 14th december:

Where is the wounded seal being treated?

Out of all correct entries we will draw the winner of a 360° camera!

Conditions of participation

